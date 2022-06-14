Mission Beach residents frustrated over street vendors

Members of the Mission Beach Town Council say the city needs to crack down on street vendors in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO — Mission Beach residents want the city to do something about the proliferation of street vendors along the beach and the bay.

On Tuesday, frustrated members of the Mission Beach Town Council gathered with residents for a rally demanding the city enforce its laws.

It’s been an ongoing issue for community members, one that will likely continue.

Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria signed off on an ordinance that requires vendors to obtain business licenses and permits to operate at beaches, boardwalks and tourist destinations across San Diego

The new ordinance goes into effect on June 22nd in most parts of the city, except in coastal communities such as Mission Beach. The state requires that the California Coastal Commission give approval before an ordinance can go into effect.

Mission Beach residents say the city should make that happen sooner rather than later before the beach and bay become overrun with vendors, and the trash left by customers piles up on the shoreline and in their parks.

However, immigrant rights groups and other advocates say the city's street vendor ordinance is unfair and the permits carry too hefty of a price.

Elected officials tell CBS 8 they are trying to balance the concerns from neighbors and the issues raised by advocacy groups and vendors.