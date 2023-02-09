More pain at the pump | gas prices rise to highest average since December

Gas prices in San Diego County rises to its highest average since December 9th.

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Dec. 8, increasing 1.2 cents to $4.667, its seventh increase in nine days.

The average price has risen 8.5 cents over the past nine days, including 1.5 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.9 cents more than one week ago and 11.4 cents higher than one month ago, but 2.7 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.768 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price fell for the 12th consecutive day following a 17-day streak of increases, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $3.437. It is 6.1 cents less than one week ago and 3.2 cents lower than one year ago but 15.7 cents more than one month ago.

The national average price has decreased 7.3 cents over the past 12 days after rising 24.3 cents during the 17-day streak of increases. It has dropped $1.579 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.