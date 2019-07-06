SAN DIEGO — From covering 9/11 at Ground Zero to anchoring 60 Minutes and the CBS Evening News, Scott Pelley has covered some of the most impactful moments in the country over his storied 45 year career. Scott Pelley has been a reporter and photographer more than 45 years. He is best known for his work on 60 Minutes and as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News. Pelley's work has been recognized with 3 duPont-Columbia Awards, 3 Peabody Awards, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, and 37 Emmy Awards.

Pelley has compiled stories from events he witnessed that changed the face of our world. In moving, detailed prose, he stands with firefighters at the collapsing World Trade Center on 9/11, advances with American troops in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, and reveals private moments with presidents (and would-be presidents) he's known for decades. Above all, Truth Worth Telling offers a collection of inspiring tales that reminds us of the importance of values in uncertain times. For readers who believe that values matter and that truth is worth telling, Pelley writes, "I have written this book for you."