The Padres Foundation is hosting their annual “Favorite Things” basket fundraiser. The auction is live online starting today, Monday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday, August 24 at 7:45 p.m. Fans can also visit Section 101 to see the baskets in-person on Saturday, August 24.

For more information, visit mlb.com/padres/community/favorite-things.

Click here to bid on auctions.