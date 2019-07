SAN DIEGO — Still looking for something to do to celebrate the Fourth of July? Head down to Seaport Village for some family friendly fun. The free event will be filled with live music, kid-approved crafts, games and amazing prizes. Not to mention it is a prime spot to see fireworks.

Some pre-show activities for the kids include a craft zone and a giant paint-by-numbers community mural.

Morning Extra was joined by a host of people ready to celebrate the Fourth of July at Seaport Village!