The Incredible Cafe in Rancho Bernardo revealed their makeover on Food Network over the weekend. Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' aired May 4 showing San Diego's local restaurant's makeover from interior design to the menu. The Incredible Cafe is a local fresh cuisine that's served everyone breakfast and lunch for nearly 18 years.

THE INCREDIBLE CAFE

11828 Rancho Bernardo Rd St 104

San Diego, CA 92128

858.592.7731

Hours of Operation:

6:30 AM - 2:00 PM Daily