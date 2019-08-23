Orny Adams has had one-hour stand up specials on Netflix, Comedy Central and his third special “More Than Loud” debuts in December on Showtime. He appeared all over television, most notably on The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman and The Conan O’Brien Show.

Orny attacks what’s wrong with the world and sometimes even what’s wrong with Orny. He’s brutally honest, satirical and his performance is ceaselessly energetic.

EVENT INFO

Thursday, August 22 - Saturday, August 24

American Comedy Company

8pm

For tickets, go to americancomedyco.com