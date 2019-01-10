LA MESA, Calif. — Organizers and attendees call it the largest Oktoberfest west of the Mississippi. The La Mesa Oktoberfest returns this weekend with more fun events than ever.

The free event will feature plenty of German beer in three unique beer gardens: Hofbrauhaus Biergarten, Batwoman Craft Bier & Spirits Garten, and the Palm Avenue Bier Hall. If beer isn’t your thing then check out the live music at three separate stages including local bands, German bands and polka!

There will also be over 100 vendors lined up on La Mesa Avenue selling unique goods and wares.

Attendees that have competition on the mind, the Glücklich Games are back! Activities will include beer stein races, beer barrel rolls, and keg bowling. Enter solo or gather your crew to compete for prizes and bragging rights.

The family friendly event will also have a Kinder Garden that will consist of fun activities including a carnival and carnival games.

The event runs three days- Friday, October 4th, 4pm-10:30pm; Saturday, October 5th, 10am-10:30pm & Sunday, October 6th, 10am-6pm

For more information on this fun event, click here.