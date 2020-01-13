If you are planning to travel soon, former Economics professor and seasoned traveler, Wayne, share easy-to-use strategies to help travel for half the cost for all levels of travel for all types of travel. He also share travel tips that will greatly enhance your enjoyment of travel.

You can hear him speak at the upcoming San Diego Travel and Adventure Show on January 18 & 19 where you can learn how to locate where the bargains are, the best time to travel, how to make money while you travel, actual bargain trip ideas all over the world and more!

Visit the Dunlap's Award-Winning travel blog at unhooknow.blogspot.com.

EVENT INFO

Upcoming Travel Show featured speaker (Main Stage)

San Diego Travel & Adventure Show

January 18-19

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Travel Theater

Information and tickets: www.TravelShows.com