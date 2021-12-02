Jenny plays 'Cupid' and asks San Diegans the important questions before Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day more than 61% of people who are in a relationship will be buying a gift for their significant other, spending an average of $163.

SAN DIEGO — Every year on February 14, couples flaunt their love in your face. Singles pretend not to care, and then drown their sorrows in discounted chocolate on February 15 (hey--that's just fiscally responsible!)

But with the state of the world today, does anyone even care about Valentime's Day? Wait, stop. You don't actually say ValenTIMES's Day, do you? It's ValenTINE'S Day! But anyway, I digress.

We all know those couples who humble brag about their love on Instagram (I see you!)

Turns out, this Valentine's Day, more than 61% of people who are in a relationship will be buying a gift for their significant other, spending an average of $163. But hold on, if you've been married for more than 10 years, you should be spending a whopping $467! All that data is according to the website RetailMeNot.

All this talk about lovers, but what about the lonely folk locked up in their homes? What are YOU going to do?

Perhaps we can enlist Cupid to help San Diegans feel the love this Valentine's Day!