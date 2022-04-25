'It was either him or my daughter' | Mother stabs dog after attack on 1 year old daughter

The child, mother and 2 other family members were taken to hospitals for treatment.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — A 1-year-old Southern California girl and three other people were injured in an attack by two family dogs that forced the child’s mother to stab one of the pit bulls to death, family members told CBS LA on Monday.

The attack occurred late Sunday night in the Los Angeles County community of Pico Rivera.

The girl’s grandmother, Margaret Ann Morales, said she was in bed when she heard family member screaming, went into the kitchen and found her two daughters and son struggling with the dogs. One dog was latched onto a leg of granddaughter Ruby Ann Cervantes so she got her hands into its jaws and opened them up.

One-year-old Ruby is in the hospital this morning, after being attacked by her family’s pit bulls. Her mom stabbed the dogs to save her. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/4FiyzPanUW — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) April 25, 2022

The second dog attacked Ruby and her mother, Jamie Morales, stabbed it.

“It was either him or my daughter and I chose my daughter,” Jamie Morales said.

The child, Margaret and Jamie Morales and another family member were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Margaret Morales later told reporters outside the home that Ruby was in surgery.

Morales told CBSLA that the family was stunned by the attack. She said they have owned the two dogs for the past three years without any issues or signs of violent behavior.

Animal control officers removed the dogs.