MTS break ground on 100% affordable housing project at Grantville Trolley Station

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Ground was broken Monday on a new affordable housing project in the Grantville area. San Diego leaders say this critically needed, 100% affordable transit-oriented development is set to begin construction at the Grantville Trolley Station.

The housing project will offer housing options and relief to hundreds of low-income San Diego residents.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), Affirmed Housing, and city officials hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the new 126-unit housing project, ShoreLINE on Monday.

Mayor Todd Gloria, who’s been championing affordable housing projects recently, spoke at the ground breaking event.

"This project is indicative of the changed attitude in San Diego County. MTS has always been interested in leveraging its properties, but to do it with this public motive in mind of affordable housing and maximizing the opportunity on so many different properties -- that's really inspirational leadership that comes from the top," Mayor Gloria said.

Spent the morning in Grantville for a groundbreaking of affordable homes on @sdmts property. Always excited to transform empty lots into affordable homes! #LaMesa pic.twitter.com/GLUEZkSNyX — Colin Parent (@ColinParent) February 14, 2022

The housing development features a five-story multifamily residential building, with one, two, and three-bedroom units reserved for households earning 30 – 60% of the area median income.

Officials discussed the importance of this transit-oriented development, including how it helps San Diego’s housing shortage, assists the region to meet greenhouse gas emission targets, provides affordable housing, and offers more access to jobs and education.