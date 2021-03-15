Watch live: Multiple people injured after accident near San Diego City College Bridge

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple pedestrians were injured Monday morning when they were struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of B Street in downtown San Diego's East Village neighborhood, according to San Diego police.
There was no immediate word on injuries resulting from the crash, which was reported shortly after 9:05 a.m. between 16th Street and Park Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.
According to police, a vehicle drove up on the sidewalk near the San Diego City College Bridge. The driver of the vehicle has been detained.
SDPD and SDFD plan to hold a briefing at 10:50 a.m. to give an update on the crash. The briefing will be shown live in this story.
Police said to avoid the surrounding area during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.