San Diego Supervisor Nathan Fletcher admits to affair, now facing sexual harassment lawsuit

Fletcher issued a statement ahead of the lawsuit. His attorney says he is out of the state at a rehab facility for alcoholism, PTSD, and childhood trauma.

SAN DIEGO — Two days after announcing that he would be seeking help for alcoholism, post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military, and issues from childhood trauma and that he would forgo a run for State Senate to focus on his health, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher issued a statement admitting to an extra-marital affair and denying allegations that he pursued the woman or used his power to persuade her to have an affair with him.

At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Fletcher's office issued a statement from the County Supervisor's attorney, preempting news of a lawsuit from the woman alleging that Fletcher abused his power by harassing and assaulting a younger woman.

The statement, issued prior to the court verifying the lawsuit, states that the allegations against Fletcher are false and "one-sided."

In the statement, Fletcher's attorney accused the woman of trying to "obtain millions of dollars" from Fletcher and his wife, Lorena Gonzalez.

Also included in the statement was a message from Fletcher that read, "Last year, I made a terrible mistake engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside of my marriage. I made clear it could not continue or advance and desperately hoped I could leave this mistake in my past. However, this individual and an attorney demanded millions from me and my family with the threat of not only embarrassment but a willingness to lie about the circumstances and nature of the interactions."

Fletcher added that he and Gonzalez are working through the issues and that he will spend the rest of his life, "working to repair the damage done to my family."