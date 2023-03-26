Supervisor Nathan Fletcher seeking treatment for alcohol abuse, trauma, and stress

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced he would check into a treatment center for post-traumatic stress, trauma, and alcohol abuse.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Sunday night he would check into a treatment center for post-traumatic stress, trauma, and alcohol abuse.

"For many years, I have been suffering from devastating post-traumatic stress associated with combat piled on top of intense childhood trauma that has been exacerbated by alcohol abuse," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

Nathan Fletcher, the Supervisor of San Diego County’s Fourth District, also announced that he would forgo a run for State Senate to focus on his health.

"While I have shared some of these challenges publicly, they run much deeper than I have acknowledged. Outwardly, I have projected calm and composure. Internally, I have been waging a struggle that only those closest to me have seen; the detrimental impact on my relationships, mood, and inability to sleep," Fletcher said.

Supervisor Fletcher will begin on medical leave while his office continues to serve the constituents of the Fourth Supervisorial District, said James Canning, the Communication Director for Supervisor Nathan Fletcher's office.

"I have to seek help. With the recommendation of my therapist and the insistence of my wife, this week, I will be checking into an extended inpatient treatment center for post-traumatic stress, trauma, and alcohol abuse. I have no doubt I will not only make a full recovery but will come back stronger, more connected, and present. However, it is clear I need to focus on my health and my family and do not have the energy to simultaneously pursue a campaign for the State Senate. I am grateful for the full love and unconditional support of my wife, family, and friends," Supervisor Fletcher added.