Nathan Fletcher: What’s next for his Board of Supervisors seat?

Fletcher has denied the allegations, but announced his resignation from the County Board of Supervisors.

SAN DIEGO — Fallout continues for San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher as a second woman comes forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

CBS 8 spoke with Amanda Mansoorbakht, who stands by her claims of sexual misconduct by Fletcher in 2015 when she was a 19-year old intern for his nonprofit, Three Wise Men Foundation. Fletcher has denied the allegations, but announced his resignation from the County Board of Supervisors.

“I think what we’re seeing is some accountability with women coming forward, with credible allegations,” said political analyst, Laura Fink, who shared her insights on what happens next for his board seat. “The board will have to decide whether to hold a special election or to appoint someone.”

An appointment may be difficult, given the split vote now on the board.

“We had a democratic majority, 3-2. Now we have a tie in terms of party representation,” said Fink. “That leaves the power in the Republican hands largely because they will have veto power over any candidate that comes forward.”

The county charter says that if after 30 days, they’re still deadlocked and can’t decide on an appointment, a special election will be automatically triggered and take place within 90 days.

“Special elections are expensive and they’re swift, so that means there may be a broad array of candidates who may file and throw their hats in the ring,” said Fink.

The rules for a special election say candidates for the seat must live within District 4, but the expense of an election could be avoided if they can agree on an appointment.

“The politics are thick and deep, but fundamentally, you have to count the votes, two Republicans, two Democrats, and there has to be a compromise for an appointment to be made,” said Fink.

Fletcher’s resignation will be effective May 15 when he returns from medical leave. The process and timeline for filling Fletcher’s seat will be discussed during the May 2nd Board of Supervisors regularly scheduled meeting, according to Chairwoman Nora Vargas.