National Cinema Day brings $4 tickets and reduced snacks to San Diego theaters

Many movie theaters in San Diego County offered reduced prices on tickets and some snacks in honor of the second annual National Cinema Day.

SAN DIEGO — Roughly 3,000 theaters across the country are participating in the second annual National Cinema Day by pricing all tickets and showtimes at $4 on Sunday, August 27.

Multiple theaters in San Diego County – including AMC, Regal and Cinemark – are partaking in the day’s festivities. Here’s how to find all of the movie theaters involved in the area.

Movie goers are enthused by the annual deal.

"I'm super happy!" said 8-year-old movie goer Tristan.

The discount brought out some people who might not have coughed up the money otherwise.

"$4 dollars is crazy! Movies are never affordable," said movie goer Ronnie Saez.

"$4? You can't beat that," said another attendee Amal Lee.

Movie lovers at AMC 10 in Chula Vista are making the most of it. Some are even doing a double feature.

"I'm pretty excited today,” movie goer Keith Porter said with a smile. “I'm watching Oppenheimer and Blue Beetle. Going to watch two movies. You can watch like 5 movies today!"

Amar Lee shared a similar sentiment.

"I'm excited. My friend said she would see so many movies today and use her allowance to pay for it," Lee said.

The theater also has another deal: a small popcorn and small drink for only $5. But a large popcorn, large soda and candy will be about $24.

"I paid more for snacks than I did for the tickets," Lee said with a laugh.

A normal trip to the movies can quickly turn expensive. However, this Sunday a family of five will only have to pay $20. In comparison, a regular movie night would cost around $16-20 per ticket, which would be a total of nearly $100 or more for that same family. It makes Sunday the perfect time to catch a flick.

"I'm extremely excited. I love to save money, especially during inflation times," said Ron Saez. "Come out here! Watch a movie! It's only $4!"

At AMC 10 in Chula Vista, folks still have until 1am to still catch the deal.