National City approves police department purchase of military equipment

A new law in California requires law enforcement agencies to adopt a written military equipment policy. It allows people to see how much they are spending.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police officers and sheriff’s deputies have used military style equipment for years. They say it helps protect them and people who might be in danger. However, critics have said the equipment does not reduce crime or increase protection.

It's one of the reasons why National City Police Department is looking to purchase additional equipment, but before they can purchase shotguns, rifles and ammunition they’ll first need permission from the city council.

During the meeting National City police asked to purchase 40 shotguns to replace 33 that are outdated.

The new shotguns will be capable of shooting less lethal bean bags instead of the traditional shells.

The list also includes additional rifles, ammunition and other equipment.

After a review, the city council approved the request, at a cost of $50,500.

“The biggest expense are shotguns which are 40 of them for $25,000, but these are less lethal,” said Councilmember Jose Rodriguez.

It's an effort of accountability and transparency NCPD is showing for the expenditures.

One that advocates have pushed because they say carrying military gear sometimes signals violence and could harm the relationships between police and those they serve.

“National City Police in the past haven't had the best reputation in this community so for them to have equipment that replicates those that are used in the frontlines in battle grounds it's scary and I don't think it’s necessary,” said Aida Castaneda, a local political strategist.

Rodriguez says the new law helps build a bridge for the lack of trust most of the community has had in the past with police officers.

“To know what exactly do our departments have, what equipment do they have and how are they utilizing it,” said Rodriguez.

The police department’s budget makes up about 46% of the expenditures of the city’s general fund, proving why it's important to know where these funds are going towards.