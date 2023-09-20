National City businesses hurting over alleged rise in sex workers

According to city officials, two people were recently arrested and seven were cited on the same street during a sex sting operation.

Example video title will go here for this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City Mayor Ron Morrison said sex work in National City is out of control.

Women have been seen standing on the sidewalk along 7th Street, flagging down cars in what appears to be a sex transaction. According to city officials, two people were recently arrested and seven were cited on the same street during a sex sting operation.

“They’re out there early in the morning, less during the middle of the day but then late afternoon it picks up big time,” Morrison said.

Prostitution is illegal in California. But a new state law that went into effect earlier this year prohibits police from citing people suspected of soliciting sex based solely off appearances. CBS 8 spoke with National City officials last year ahead of this law change who said rampant sex work in the area was already a problem.

CBS 8 also reported earlier this year that Barrio Logan saw an uptick in sex workers as well.

Morrison said the activity once primarily seen in the City of San Diego has since crept south.

“For a while it was over on the San Diego side where there was a lot of activity but now that’s creeped over into National City. I think once it got oversaturated in that area,” Morrison said.

Off camera, some hotel employees said they have received over 100 cancellations from customers after those customers witnessed the issue.

The law also decriminalized loitering laws specifically geared toward prostitution.

“Police can’t literally go and talk to them because they don’t have a right to talk to them because they are not doing anything wrong for loitering for prostitution," Morrison said. "Even if they are going out talking to someone in their car and sitting there when all they are wearing is less than a G-string."

Morrison said there are pictures showing alleged sex workers walking near Integrity Charter School where parents drop off their kids.

This week National City City Council held a closed session to discuss what's happening. They are working to see how they can help businesses and hotels.

“We are looking at every avenue and we are going to continue to look at every avenue we can,” Morrison said.

CBS 8 also reached out to the National City Police Department to see how they are patrolling the area. They have not responded to our request for an interview.