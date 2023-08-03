National City 'Teacher of the Year' arrested for sexual misconduct with a child

Jacqueline Ma, a teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in the National City School District, was charged with six felony counts of sexual misconduct.

Example video title will go here for this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A woman voted one of the top five teachers of the year in San Diego County was arrested Tuesday evening on several charges of sexual misconduct with a child under 14 years old.

Jacqueline Ma, an elementary school teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in the National City School District, was charged with six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child under 14, including lewd and lascivious acts and oral copulation, according to the San Diego Sherriff's Department.

A letter was sent out to the National City School District community by Superintendent, Leighangela Brady giving an update on the arrest that read in part:

"Today, law enforcement arrived at the Lincoln Acres campus at approximately 8:00 a.m. and arrested sixth-grade teacher, Jacquie Ma, on the allegation of having a physically inappropriate relationship with a former student.

The arrest took place on campus but was away from students, as both law enforcement and our site staff collaborated to ensure that student learning and the campus climate were not interrupted. We can confirm that the student no longer attends our school, and we assure you that we will do everything we can to support the investigation."

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ma has worked at the district since 2013.

Ma was chosen as one of the top five recipients of a "Teacher of the Year" award in a batch of 40 nominees in 2022.

"They were recognized at a private reception held as part of the 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers,” sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union," The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Ma was arrested by the National City Police Department, booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, and held on $100,000 bail. She is set to appear in court on Thursday, March 9.

The district message urged the community to contact Sergeant Roberto Gonzalez at 619-336-4457 at the National City Police Department with any information that might help the investigation.