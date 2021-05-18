Navigating the identity verification process for unemployment claims

A Valley Center couple had to pawn their wedding rings while waiting for EDD claims.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A Valley Center couple nearly lost their home while waiting months for their unemployment claim to come through.

Married for 15 years, Gene and Claudine Moore eventually had to resort to pawning their wedding rings to make ends meet.

“Those are the rings and we've had for years and years with personal inscriptions on the inside,” said Gene Moore.

In December, Gene filed a claim for unemployment benefits with the state agency, EDD; and that’s when the waiting game began.

“Because of the delay in the claim approval, we were actually facing losing our home and finally reached a point when we had to pawn our wedding rings simply to have enough money to buy food,” he said.

Following a flood of fraudulent claims early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, EDD started using a private company called ID.me to perform identity verification on claimants.

“They had me actually hold my camera up and take a picture of myself, take a picture of both sides of my driver’s license, and I think even my passport to verify my identity,” said Gene.

It wasn’t enough.

The unemployed biochemist and microbiologist said he was asked to verify his identity two additional times. He waited weeks, but his claim never came through.

“I was instructed by ID.me to start a new claim with the verification number that he provided. That triggered a fraudulent claim because now I have two claims going,” said Gene.

He also tried calling EDD, repeatedly.

“I would hear something different every time I called,” Gene recalled.

After four months of getting nowhere, Gene finally called the office of his state senator, Brian Jones, where he spoke with Lori Brown, the director of constituent services.

“Lori [Brown] is an expert on solving these problems,” said Senator Jones. “In this case, she was able to get a positive response in a short period of time and help these folks get their rings back and get on with their unemployment benefits.”

News 8 reached out to ID.me and the company emailed the following statement:

Current state legislation aimed at reforming and fixing the EDD agency includes SB-232, which would set deadlines for EDD to fix its computer system and call centers, and mandate the agency come up with a plan to handle future recession surges.

SB-58 and SB-39 aim to prevent future fraud by keeping social security numbers off of EDD correspondence and requiring EDD to cross-check prisoner names with those of unemployment claimants.

Ultimately, the Moores in Valley Center were able to get their claim through EDD and collected about $6,000 in back benefits.

“A big sigh of relief when we finally saw the deposit hit the account and go 'OK, we're going to be OK now,'” said Gene Moore.