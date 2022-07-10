Navy sailor found dead aboard U.S.S. Carl Vinson

The Navy said they are investigating the death and there are no indications of foul play.

SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy is investigating the death of a sailor found aboard the U.S.S. Carl Vinson on Sunday.

Navy officials said the sailor was found unresponsive on the ship on July 10.

The U.S.S. Carl Vinson was docked pier side at Naval Air Station North Island.

Navy fire crews responded to the scene and pronounced the Sailor dead.

The Navy said they are investigating the death and there are no indications of foul play.



In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the Sailor will not be released until 24 hours after the primary next of kin have been notified.