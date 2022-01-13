New affordable housing units for seniors and veterans in Poway

The 44-unit property is already leased out and has a waiting list full of names, according to developers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Poway Mayor Steve Vaus along with other local leaders celebrated Thursday the grand opening of the Apollo -- a 44-unit property for seniors and senior veterans within Poway Commons in the City of Poway.



At first glance it doesn’t appear to be an affordable housing community. Well, that's what the developers said they want.

The idea behind Apollo was for it to be a community first, with both residents and Poway in mind.

The rent ranges from $1,100 to $1,300 for a one bedroom, a two bedroom can cost anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500, which are well below the average rent prices in San Diego County.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus credited the citizens of Poway that came together to visualize this project and for making it happen.