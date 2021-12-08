Mayor Gloria signs new legislation providing $293 million for infrastructure projects

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria signed two pieces of legislation on Thursday clearing the way for the city of San Diego to invest roughly $293 million to repair or upgrade roads, stormwater systems, parks, recreation facilities and libraries, and to purchase public safety and waste management equipment.



Gloria signed the bills in a ceremony at Mesa Verde Park, which sits on the north side of Gold Coast Drive, a crumbling thoroughfare in Mira Mesa that the community has been trying to get reconstructed for years. The new funding will include $11 million to reconstruct portions of Gold Coast Drive and nearby Parkdale Avenue.



"San Diego has a long, unfortunate history of neglecting its infrastructure needs. That ends with this administration," Gloria said.



"San Diegans deserve to live in a city they can be proud of. By signing these two resolutions today, I am setting in motion nearly $300 million for critical infrastructure projects to improve neighborhoods in all corners of San Diego. We have much more to do, but this is a first step in the right direction," he concluded.



"Since my first day in office in 2014, it has been my top priority to repair Gold Coast Drive and Parkdale Avenue," Councilman Chris Cate said. "Throughout my past two terms, we have held two community forums, issued annual budget priority memorandums, walked door-to-door to speak with residents, and worked in concert with the Mira Mesa community to ensure their voices were heard.



"I thank the mayor's office for supporting our office to identify the needed funding," Cate continued. "I look forward to beginning the total reconstruction of Gold Coast and Parkdale as soon as possible, and providing these long-needed repairs and infrastructure investments in the Mira Mesa community."



The funding breaks down into these categories: