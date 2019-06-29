SAN DIEGO — If you enjoy dockless scooters, get ready because your ride is about to come with more rules and regulations.

The new measures go into effect following the death of an Arizona man in a scooter crash at Mission Beach. The rules also follow other serious injury crashes.

But that is not all.

Several sludge covered scooters were pulled from the San Diego Bay – their company logos barely visible through the thick mud.

Scooter companies due have a contract with a local company to dredge the bay every once in a while, to pull them out, but how they end up in the water is anyone’s guess. Whether they are thrown into the water by a frustrated resident or a bad rider or just someone up to no good, scooter companies will soon have a new incentive to keep scooters operational.

Starting Monday, July 1, scooter companies will have to pay the City of San Diego $150 annual per scooter. There will also be a limit of how many scooters can park in any area. Parking will be prohibited near hospitals, schools, Petco Park and the boardwalk.

The new law will also lower the speed along the boardwalk from 15 to 8 miles-an-hour and even slower in high traffic areas.

The changes are intended to improve safety for pedestrians and riders. So far, the city recorded its 15th serious injury collision on scooters.

Brian Witzeman, 48-year-old, of Mesa, Arizona, and a 22-year-old female friend were riding the two-wheelers next to each other in the 3300 block of Ocean Front Walk when they collided and fell onto the concrete pedestrian path.

Witzeman fell onto the concrete – the force of the impact to his chest would lead to his death 20 minutes later.

Witzeman’s father, Lou, is well known in his hometown of Mesa. He founded Rural Metro Fire in 1948 to provide fire protection to unserved communities near Phoenix.

In 1997, the same company would alter provide ambulance service to San Diego – eventually becoming a subsidiary of AMR that operates today.