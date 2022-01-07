New video released of Coronado man who breached the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6

CORONADO, Calif. — Under legal challenges from several media outlets, including CBS 8, the U.S. Government has released new videos of the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6th.
Among the videos that were released are those taken of Jeffrey Alexander Smith, the Coronado man who drove to Washington D.C. for President Trump's Stop the Steal rally.
The video shows Smith marching alongside other rioters inside the Capitol Building, singing Twisted Sister's "We're Not Going To Take It" while heading through the building.
A second video shows Smith removing a makeshift barricade that U.S. Capitol Police had placed to keep looters out of the east doors. The video supports the U.S. Government's claims in Smith's criminal complaint.
The complaint reads,
"The government is recommending a relatively lengthy period of incarceration because Smith’s actions on January 6 were particularly disturbing in that, despite witnessing a violent riot already unfolding at the Capitol, he led the removal of barricades from the inside of the Rotunda doors on the east side of the Capitol and attempted to open those doors to let in a mob of violent and destructive rioters. Although three police officers initially prevented him from opening the doors, Smith returned to the Rotunda doors to assist a growing mass of rioters in overwhelming the officers by sandwiching them against the doors which caused the doors to open from the inside and triggering the first and only major breach point on the east side of the Capitol (confirmed by the Capitol Police). This allowed the large mob to enter the Capitol that police had managed to repel a few minutes before, now compromising the Capitol on both the east and west sides. Smith then led those rioters upstairs. Far from being a follower simply caught up in the crowd, Smith— a former Army sergeant—quite literally led the charge to open the Rotunda doors from the inside."
CBS 8's parent company sued along with other media companies to obtain the video.
Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of picketing and demonstrating inside of the Capitol Building. According to court documents, a judge sentenced Smith to 90-days in prison, two years of probation, and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.
