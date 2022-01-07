New video released of Coronado man who breached the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6

"The government is recommending a relatively lengthy period of incarceration because Smith’s actions on January 6 were particularly disturbing in that, despite witnessing a violent riot already unfolding at the Capitol, he led the removal of barricades from the inside of the Rotunda doors on the east side of the Capitol and attempted to open those doors to let in a mob of violent and destructive rioters. Although three police officers initially prevented him from opening the doors, Smith returned to the Rotunda doors to assist a growing mass of rioters in overwhelming the officers by sandwiching them against the doors which caused the doors to open from the inside and triggering the first and only major breach point on the east side of the Capitol (confirmed by the Capitol Police). This allowed the large mob to enter the Capitol that police had managed to repel a few minutes before, now compromising the Capitol on both the east and west sides. Smith then led those rioters upstairs. Far from being a follower simply caught up in the crowd, Smith— a former Army sergeant—quite literally led the charge to open the Rotunda doors from the inside."