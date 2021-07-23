Officer involved shooting in City Heights

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 5900 University on Friday night.
As SDPD was responding to the scene, officers saw a car that matched the description of a shooting suspect.
They attempted to stop the car at 5300 El Cajon Blvd, however, one person jumped out of the car and believed to be armed with a gun.
Officers chased the male suspected and shot him. The suspect was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. No officers were injured.