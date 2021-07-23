Officer involved shooting in City Heights

A male suspect was believed to be armed with a gun, no officers were injured.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 5900 University on Friday night.

As SDPD was responding to the scene, officers saw a car that matched the description of a shooting suspect.

They attempted to stop the car at 5300 El Cajon Blvd, however, one person jumped out of the car and believed to be armed with a gun.