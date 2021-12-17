x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community Events

Food Drive

Giving hope and sharing joy to the local families, children, Veterans, and seniors in San Diego. This drive-thru event is on Friday, December 17 from 9:30a - Noon.

Over 1 million San Diegans are at risk of experiencing hunger.  Local families, children, Veterans, and seniors unsure of when their next meal will be.  

That’s why CBS 8 and The CW San Diego are teaming up with Feeding San Diego to give hope and share joy.  

This drive-through food distribution event will be held on December 17 in Chula Vista and will help our neighbors get the food they need. For many of our neighbors, this will be their only chance at providing a holiday meal for their families.  

Event Info

DATE: Friday, December 17, 2021
TIME: 9:30am-Noon
LOCATION: NICU (North Island Credit Union) Amphitheater Chula Vista (see map below)

To learn more about how you can help, or get help, go to feedingsandiego.org today.

Click here to get directions to NICU Amphitheater >>

In Other News

Food Drive: CBS 8 and The CW San Diego teams up with Feeding San Diego