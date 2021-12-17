Food Drive

Giving hope and sharing joy to the local families, children, Veterans, and seniors in San Diego. This drive-thru event is on Friday, December 17 from 9:30a - Noon.

Over 1 million San Diegans are at risk of experiencing hunger. Local families, children, Veterans, and seniors unsure of when their next meal will be.

That’s why CBS 8 and The CW San Diego are teaming up with Feeding San Diego to give hope and share joy.

This drive-through food distribution event will be held on December 17 in Chula Vista and will help our neighbors get the food they need. For many of our neighbors, this will be their only chance at providing a holiday meal for their families.

Event Info