'It is just magnificent!' | Bald Eagles return to San Diego County

Although not visible yet, CBS 8 received conformation this year that there are two Eaglets. Bald Eagles are showing up at reservoirs across San Diego.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In the mid 70's there were only 30 nesting pairs of Bald Eagles because of DDT.

Since then, it was banned, and the population has rebounded and now Bald Eagles are nesting here in San Diego.

Ernie Cowan is a photographer, author, and naturalist and has been watching the nest for three years.

"Wow! Look at that profile, he is really posing,” said Cowan.

Although not visible yet, CBS 8 received conformation this year that there are two Eaglets. Bald Eagles are showing up at reservoirs across San Diego.

"People are seeing Eagles now at just about every water source in San Diego,” said Cowan. “They've been seen at Lake Hodges, Lake Henshaw, Lake Wohlford, Lake Jennings, and Otay."

Seeing a Bald Eagle is truly special.

"They get to 15 lbs., a wingspan of 8-feet, they're so magnificent in their size and their granger, if you will. But when you see one right here at home it is just magnificent!" Cowan said.

My first sighting was at Lake Henshaw in 2005, it was the first mated pair in San Diego since 1932. But not all Bald Eagles are permanent residents.

"The population numbers of Bald Eagles increases in the winter; they can't feed on frozen lakes. So, they'll migrate down here for the winter," said Cowan.

Part of what is attracting them is San Diego’s infrastructure.

"As the population of Southern California increased and we began building reservoirs and putting fish in them, it provided a food source for the Eagles," said Cowan.

Jackie and Shadow are probably the two most famous Bald Eagles, they are at Big Bear Lake and have their own live webcam. Once the Eagle fledge, they can travel huge distances to set up their own territory.

"This bird fledged in the Channel Islands, Santa Rosa Island about 5 years ago," said Cowan.

And now they call San Diego home. If you do come across a Bald Eagle nest, just remember to give them plenty of space so they can raise their chick for future generation.