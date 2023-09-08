Bridge Builders | Non-profit aims to remove racial barriers through science education

Thirty-five students from across Southern California applied for the program and were selected out of more than 100 applicants.

SAN DIEGO — The Bridge Builders Foundation is a non-profit based out of Los Angeles. It's dedicated to removing barriers of race and poverty through mentorship and educational support.

Tyrone Gray is an incoming UC San Diego student. He first got involved with the Bridge Builders Foundation when he was in high school.

"Bridge Builders is important because, not only does it prepare you for the real world, it also gives you the opportunity to network with people who have the same common goal as you," said Gray.

Gray joins 35 students from across southern California who applied for this program and were selected out of more than 100 applicants.

"I feel excited and grateful. From the area I come from, this isn’t an everyday opportunity. I’m so grateful I got accepted here to learn about marine biology and Earth," said Jelani Herndon, a 16-year-old student from Los Angeles.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego partnered with the program, designed to help underrepresented communities of color achieve their full potential through marine science and research-related activities.

Students will spend five days living in college dorms and learn about careers in earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences. They engage with researchers, collect and analyze data.

"I was one of very few black women in this field for a very long time. We're bringing them here and showing them that this can exist and you can belong and make an impact in the science community," said Dr. Dijanna Figueroa with the Bridge Builders Foundation.

Gray says Bridge Builders has already opened many doors for him and he has an inspiring message for other students in his shoes.

"I will say this: no matter how you are or where you come from, you can do it. Don’t let anyone stand in the way of what you want to achieve," said Gray.

High school students can apply next June for next year’s Bridge Builders program.