Report reveals the state of suicides, suicide prevention in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A newly released report revealed the status of suicide in San Diego County and the efforts behind prevention.

According to the report by San Diego County's Suicide Prevention Council, 360 people died by suicide in 2022. However, the total number of suicides in the county is down from 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In 2018, 437 people died by suicide, the highest number in five years.

Another data point from the report showed more people in crisis calling the San Diego County Crisis Line. The report indicated 61% of calls to the county crisis line were from people dealing with an actual crisis, up 2% from 2021.

The Suicide Prevention Council report explored suicide data, including national and state, rates by demographic group and other approaches to inform the 2023 report to the community.

The council also reported that the number of suicide prevention trainings have been declining since 2020. The report said a reason for the decline was unforeseen circumstances caused by the pandemic including staffing and costs.

Resources

For the full list of resources, visit the county's website.

If you or someone you know needs help for suicide or mental health challenges call 9-8-8. The Access & Crisis Line also offers chat services with support in multiple languages, available M-F 4pm-10pm.

Learn the signs and what to do by hosting or attending a free QPR Suicide Prevention

Gatekeeper training by clicking here.

Volunteer your time and/or donate to suicide prevention efforts and organizations.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

