Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Features
Near Me
Health
Crime
Nation World
Politics
Investigations
Community
Entertainment
Latest News Stories
California state employees can keep using TikTok, for now
California state employees can continue using TikTok, for now
HELP Button | Links mentioned on CBS 8
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Gas Prices
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Tropical Storm Hilary leaves minor flooding and downed trees in San Diego
San Diego Unified holds first day of school on Tuesday after storm forced cancellation
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
San Diego, CA »
83°
San Diego, CA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise
Help Button
Working For You
Community
Mornings
FOUR
Spanish
Contests
Traffic
Throwback
Recipes
San Diego Living
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
You Matter
You Matter
You Matter | Resources for mental health support
Mental health resources available for you or a loved one
You Matter
You Matter | Here are resources for mental health support
Learn about some of the mental health resources available for you or a loved one
You Matter
Report reveals the state of suicides, suicide prevention in San Diego County
According to the report by San Diego County's Suicide Prevention Council, 360 people died by suicide in 2022.
CalMatters
‘A lifesaving tool’: California’s new mental health crisis line sees a surge in calls
One California mental health crisis center grew its staff by almost 50% to accommodate that number of calls it’s been receiving since the state launched the hotline.
You Matter
Non-invasive therapy helps San Diego veteran combat PTSD
Veteran Bill Waite struggled with anxiety, depression, and PTSD for decades until he discovered a transformative therapy called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.
Videos
Community
Top Tech Awards honors unsung technology leaders of San Diego
Working For Our Community
Working for our Community | CBS 8 Special
Mornings
Otay Ranch Town Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Our Community
Port of San Diego looking to expand South Bay parks
Our Community
New billboard targets antisemitism in San Diego
Our Community
World's best adaptive surfers to compete in Oceanside
Working For Our Community
Legal Aid Society of San Diego provides legal services to lower-income residents
Community
Del Mar Wine & Food Festival co-founder, Troy Johnson, top chefs showing all the ways Brandt Beef will be featured at the festival
Community
Top Tech Awards honors unsung technology leaders of San Diego
Working For Our Community
Working for our Community | CBS 8 Special
Mornings
Otay Ranch Town Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Our Community
Port of San Diego looking to expand South Bay parks
Our Community
New billboard targets antisemitism in San Diego
Our Community
World's best adaptive surfers to compete in Oceanside
Working For Our Community
Legal Aid Society of San Diego provides legal services to lower-income residents
Community
Del Mar Wine & Food Festival co-founder, Troy Johnson, top chefs showing all the ways Brandt Beef will be featured at the festival
You Matter
Help available for military veterans facing mental health challenges
Fewer than half of returning vets in need of mental health treatments receive it, even though more than 40% of all vets struggle with their mental health.
You Matter
Suicide Safety Plans attributed to saving lives
From 2012-2021, suicide rates have increased nationally by 12%. However, AFSP shows suicide rates have decreased in San Diego by 15%.
You Matter
Help available for military veterans facing mental health challenges
Fewer than half of returning vets in need of mental health treatments receive it, even though more than 40% of all vets struggle with their mental health.
You Matter
Suicide Safety Plans attributed to saving lives
From 2012-2021, suicide rates have increased nationally by 12%. However, AFSP shows suicide rates have decreased in San Diego by 15%.
You Matter
San Diego County jails are the largest mental health provider in the region
Activists say 1 out of 3 inmates require medication to treat mental illness.
You Matter
Resources and services for active duty military, veterans suffering with PTSD
After risking their lives defending the country, many veterans come home only to find out those sacrifices don‘t end when they return.
You Matter
San Diego County jails are the largest mental health provider in the region
Activists say 1 out of 3 inmates require medication to treat mental illness.
You Matter
Resources and services for active duty military, veterans suffering with PTSD
After risking their lives defending the country, many veterans come home only to find out those sacrifices don‘t end when they return.
Health
The face of mental illness | One family's story
"We're just a middle-class family who loved their children, and look what happened," Melinda Wollitz said. "So it can happen. Mental illness happens to people."
AAPI Heritage
Understanding the mental health stigma in the AAPI community
Many AAPI people feel too ashamed and proud to seek mental health help, which can lead to devastating events like the recent shootings and make it tough to cope.
Health
The face of mental illness | One family's story
"We're just a middle-class family who loved their children, and look what happened," Melinda Wollitz said. "So it can happen. Mental illness happens to people."
AAPI Heritage
Understanding the mental health stigma in the AAPI community
Many AAPI people feel too ashamed and proud to seek mental health help, which can lead to devastating events like the recent shootings and make it tough to cope.
Holidays
Tips to cope with anxiety around the holidays
Research shows 64% of people with mental illness have worse symptoms around the holidays.
Health
San Diego County to expand Mental Health Crisis services with 988 number
This new service is in addition to San Diego County's Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240.
You Matter
San Diego County rolls out mental health crisis team
MCRT, the Mobile Crisis Response Team helps in times of mental health crisis where other options are limited.
Holidays
Tips to cope with anxiety around the holidays
Research shows 64% of people with mental illness have worse symptoms around the holidays.
Health
San Diego County to expand Mental Health Crisis services with 988 number
This new service is in addition to San Diego County's Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240.
You Matter
San Diego County rolls out mental health crisis team
MCRT, the Mobile Crisis Response Team helps in times of mental health crisis where other options are limited.
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KFMB would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow