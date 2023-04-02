Padres FanFest mayhem: Long lines, crowded concourses, and delayed entry

Friar Faithful who descended on Petco Park for Padres FanFest 2023 expecting to meet their favorite Padres players were left wondering if their journey was in vain.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of Friar Faithful fans who descended on Petco Park Saturday morning for Padres FanFest 2023 expecting to meet their favorite Padres players were left wondering if their journey was in vain.

More than 48,000 people packed Petco Park concourses in designated lines to meet Padres players, have their favorite memorabilia autographed, and even take photos with their favorite athlete: But, the catch? Fans were directed to hours-long lines to wait for random Padres players to meet.

"Do you know who this line is for? Is it for an autograph or picture," Jalyn Barnett, who drove several hours from Camarillo to meet Fernando Tatis Jr. specifically, told CBS 8.

Barnett appeared disoriented as she walked from Petco Park's Field Level to an upper-level concourse, searching for clues that would point her toward Tatis Jr.

Barnett did not have the opportunity to meet Tatis Jr. but saw him from afar.

"We didn't meet Tatis. I'm still so depressed about it. We got so lucky for Juan Soto, but they were [expletive] scavengers for Tatis, and he only signed a few. We were in line and missed Soto, Tatis, and Kim. That's how gnarly the lines were," Barnett said.

FanFest attendees shared on Twitter plenty of similar stories that matched Barnett's.

Waited 3.5 hours in line just to be cut off w/only 3 people in front of us 😭. Very disorganized w/the lines. Nobody knew where to go & so many people cut the line. No event staff around the whole time in line. More signage, directions, & staff next time please!#PadresFanFest — Good Janet 💛🐝 (@janetdiato) February 5, 2023

A record-breaking 140,000 San Diego Padres fans were expected to take over Downtown San Diego for Padres FanFest at Petco Park.

Event staff was forced to delay entry into FanFest just a few hours into Padres FanFest due to the ballpark reaching capacity.

Fans observed gatekeepers tallying who left the ballpark, which would provide a count for officials to allow people into FanFest once capacity reached allowable numbers.

A video shared on Twitter showed several people who reportedly waited in lines since 8 a.m. to meet players arguing with two men who allegedly cut in line.

Been waiting since 8 am - sooo many line cutters… #PadresFanFest pic.twitter.com/70Q8pPcH5c — AtomicLush (@AtomicLush) February 5, 2023

Most lines around the ballpark, from face painting to meeting players, were filled and wiggled in multiple directions with hundreds of people.

Padres officials recognized the unprecedented attendance and announced they'd extend FanFest for fans who did not have a chance to experience the entire event.

"The Padres will extend Padres FanFest hours to 5:00 pm PT today to give our amazing fans more time to enjoy today’s festivities inside Petco Park," the Padres tweeted.

Erik Greupner, CEO of the San Diego Padres, responded to a fan on social media apologizing for line management and missed fan interaction with Padres players.

"Sorry for the experience Jonathan; unfortunately, we couldn’t guarantee autographs for everyone, but we hope you enjoyed the other Fanfest activities," Greupner said in a tweet.

WATCH RELATED: San Diego Padres appear across the county ahead of FanFest