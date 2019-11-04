ESCONDIDO, Calif. — On Monday morning Palomar Mountain Water driver Marco Parea was on his normal water delivery route with a stop at an Escondido apartment complex.



During his stop he knocked on the door and heard a faint reply.



That faint reply was coming from 88-year-old Barbara who seriously injured from a fall the previous day.



As Marco began to correspond with Barbara he determined she was incoherent and needed help. He proceeded to call 911, and the fire department was able to enter Barbara’s apartment.



Once Barbara was transported to the hospital, Marco returned to his water delivery route.



Barbara spent 12 hours in the hospital but did not suffer from any broken bones. Despite being in a lot of pain, she told News 8 Marco was her hero.

On Wednesday, Barbara’s granddaughter thanked Marco.