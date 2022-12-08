Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims

Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents the gunman's parents, said the terms of the settlement are confidential.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims.

Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning.

When asked about details of the settlement, Juskie told CBS 8 the terms are confidential.

However, this case is far from over. Nearly a dozen attorneys took part in Friday's hearing.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the victims in 2020, named several parties, including the gun manufacturer, Smith & Wesson. The plaintiffs accuse the company of negligence in marketing the gun, an assault-style semiautomatic rifle that can be modified to fire automatically.

The suit also names San Diego Guns, the shop that sold the gunman the weapon, as well as the Chabad of Poway. The synagogue is accused of failing to provide enough security to prevent the shooting from happening in the first place

An attorney for the victims announced Friday they will be suing another party, but declined to name who it is.

Another court hearing is scheduled for December.