Parents rally at Poway Unified District office over virtual meetings and Critical Race Theory

The district has live-streamed meetings since some board members received death threats. In a statement, the board said "CRT is not being taught in Poway Unified."

POWAY, Calif. — A group of parents and supporters from the Poway Unified School District are pushing back after the board’s decision to go back to virtual board meetings. The district says meetings will be live-streamed and written comments from the public will no longer be read aloud after some board members began receiving death threats.

While the Poway School Board held its monthly meeting online Thursday, some parents spoke about their disappointment at the district office. They also said they’re against Critical Race Theory being taught to their kids but the board says CRT isn’t a part of its curriculum.

“Open the doors. Let the public in,” said Carl DeMaio, who hosted the rally and is the Chairman of Reform California.

Dozens of people gathered at Poway Unified School District Thursday night because of the board’s decision to keep public board meetings virtual. Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps said that board members and their families were receiving death threats and they’re concerned about safety. DeMaio questioned their stance.

“By going to the media and suggesting that parents in Poway Unified School District are somehow a threat. That these parents are somehow violent. I challenge that administrator to produce any substantiation of that allegation and smear or resign your post immediately,” DeMaio said.

Poway Unified School District said they’re working with law enforcement about the threats. Another issue talked about at the rally was Critical Race Theory being taught to students. According to Reuters, Critical Race Theory is an approach to studying how race and racism have shaped American law and society and is most often taught in law school.

“Poway Unified School District is teaching Critical Race Theory. They are. Even though they repeatedly deny they are teaching it,” said Frank Xu, President of Californians for Equal Rights.

In response to the rally hosted by DeMaio, Superintendent Phelps released a statement, saying:

“We find it unfortunate that Mr. DeMaio does not take the time to educate himself on K-12 education. CRT is not being taught in Poway Unified. Clearly this is political posturing to increase his talk show ratings.” – Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps, Poway Unified School District.

Poway’s Board passed a resolution in June to create a Racial Equity and Inclusion Plan, a plan they say shows the district’s commitment to fighting racism and correcting systemic inequity. The plan’s goal is also to provide a racially and culturally diverse curriculum. One parent told News 8 that approach is one-sided.

“I challenge someone to tell me there is a law that is promoting systemic racism. If we had systemic racism, I wouldn’t be able to succeed,” said PUSD parent, Tina Barthollomew.

The issue of teaching students about race and equity are not going away but the board says right now, anyone wishing to speak must submit a request to do so before the board meeting.