'I'm really proud to be here': A permanent supportive housing lobby transformed into homey community space

The Valley Vista apartment hosts people who were once homeless. IKEA renovated and refurnished the former hotel lobby into a cozy room for residents.

SAN DIEGO — A supportive housing complex for people who were once living on the street feels a little more like a home.

The Residence Inn on Hotel Circle South, now called Valley Vista, was recently renovated and transformed into a warm and functional living space. The Mission Valley-based hotel is a permanent supportive housing community with 190 affordable units and two managers’ units. Some residents said they were emotional as they walked around the new community room.

“I'm really proud to be here,” said Selena Simpson.

She and her husband Steven Simpson moved into the apartments Dec. 2020. They said the lobby area used to feel more like a temporary space rather than a permanent gathering area.

“[It] felt like we were put here, off the streets out of the community's eye," Simpson said. "And now I feel like it's more of a community and like an apartment complex."

IKEA San Diego donated $30,000 to re-furnish and renovate the room to provide residents with a library, reading space, tables to eat at, couches and shelving spaces. There’s also a new kitchen, art on the walls and sculptures that help decorate the room. Before the renovation, it looked like a typical hotel breakfast area. There were some paintings on the wall and a table with some chairs.

“IKEA San Diego is about community, and we want to be a good neighbor,” said Christina Kofron, Retail Communication and Events Specialist, IKEA San Diego.

The Mission Valley program is overseen by the San Diego Housing Commission , an agency geared toward lowering barriers for people who once faced chronic homelessness, are disabled and seeking existing services. A spokesperson for SDHC said the program's success is contingent on the hotel feeling like a home.

“We want to bring that sense of home and it's not just a roof over their head but a sense of community, that's sense of a home,” said Emmanuel Arellano, Vice President of Asset Management, SDHC.

In 2020 the county used state grants to convert two hotels. Shortly after, the Simpsons moved into the Mission Valley site.

“I've been homeless on and off since I was 18 and I've made mistakes, but my health is failing and I can't be out there on the streets,” said Simpson.

Onsite services are provided by People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH, in addition to cooking classes and game nights.

Simpson said the hotel feels "very homey" now and brings a sense of belonging.

“It will hopefully bring people together, bring neighbors together,” said Simpson.