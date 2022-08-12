Caught on video: Person drives down San Diego Freeway with hood blocking entire windshield

A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched, blocking their front windshield on Interstate 15 through San Diego.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Rafael Morales told CBS 8.

Morales said he did not know how the driver of the Volkswagen was seeing because both windows were heavily tinted and rolled up.

The driver was reportedly going around 60 mph, according to Morales.

California Highway Patrol said they received no calls regarding the incident.

No injuries were reported.