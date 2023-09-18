Person of interest arrested in shooting of Sheriff's Deputy in Palmdale

A person of interest has been detained in connection with the fatal shooting of sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer in Palmdale over the weekend.

Rewards totaling a quarter of a million dollars are being offered today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a third-generation Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, who was shot while sitting in his patrol car in front of the department's Palmdale station.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was "found in medical distress'' at about 6 p.m. Saturday when a good Samaritan stopped to render aid. The wounded deputy was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in grave condition.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the department announced Clinkunbroomer had died. According to media reports, Clinkunbroomer was stopped in a patrol car at a red light when he was shot. He was found in front of the station at Sierra Highway and East Avenue Q with a gunshot wound to the head.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced Clinkunbroomer's death during a news conference late Saturday night at the City of Hope Antelope Valley, saying his father and grandfather had also been deputies and that Clinkunbroomer had gotten engaged just four days earlier.

"He didn't deserve this,'' Luna said "This is so unfair. We're hurting because we lost somebody. It hurts bad. It sucks, just to put it bluntly. Our hearts absolutely go out to his family.''

Luna struggled to hold back his emotions while discussing what he described as a targeted ambush killing.

"He was just driving down the street,'' Luna explained. "And for no apparent reason -- and we're still looking into the specific reasons -- somebody decided to shoot and murder him, I'm assuming at this point, because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening. That's not who this community is and that's why we stand up here collectively together really asking our

community for your assistance as we move forward.''

"We are utilizing every resource available to apprehend the suspect responsible for this heinous crime,'' the sheriff said. "Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something. There is a family here at this hospital grieving an unimaginable loss. We need your help.''

Anyone who witnessed anything related to the shooting, especially in the area of Sierra Highway at around 6 p.m. Saturday, was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

In a follow-up news conference, held shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Luna announced that the car seen pulling alongside Deputy Clinkunbroomer's patrol vehicle before speeding away in what he called "widely circulated video'' was being considered a "vehicle of interest.'' He described it as a 2006-12 dark gray Toyota Corolla.

To those responsible for the killing, Luna said, "I'd give up. We are going to find you.'' And in answering a question from a reporter, he said,

"We're not going to leave any stone unturned.'' In response to the killing, multiple agencies announced on Sunday that

they would offer rewards.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Palmdale area, pledged during the news conference that the Board of Supervisors would provide $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the

killer or killers of Clinkunbroomer.

"I have a special message for fellow sheriff's deputies...,'' Barger said, "I stand beside you shoulder to shoulder. This heinous deed will not go unpunished. Whoever committed this cowardly act will not go unpunished.''

She described the attack on the individual deputy as an attack on the law enforcement community at large. "Justice must and will be served,'' she said. "I am calling on the public to help us please identify who committed this murder.''

She concluded by saying, "This is a test -- a test of our faith, a test of our collective spirit... but we will persevere.''

Another $100,000 reward was offered by the city of Palmdale, which was announced by Mayor Laura Bettencourt. "We are going to match the county's $100,000 reward,'' she said. "Palmdale is strong and we will continue to be

strong together.

"Our law enforcement officers need our unwavering support now more than ever,'' Bettencourt said. "We must stand by them. Let me be crystal clear-- this was an act of murder.''

Another $50,000 reward was contributed by the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs. Speaking on behalf of the group, Rich Pippin said, "This was an attack on our profession. ... This was an attack on all of us.''

He turned his ire toward politicians who claim "the bad guys aren't so bad,'' noting that, "You get a sense of outrage with all the speakers. We are united. We are united as a community.''

And as a community, he said, "We're hurting, we need your help. ...It's not just our deputy, but it's your deputy as well.''

News of Clinkunbroomer's death prompted a flurry of reactions from local law enforcement colleagues and elected officials who expressed remorse and outrage, with officials pledging to deploy all possible resources to catch his killer.

"The coward who ambushed Deputy Clinkunbroomer last night is still at large and must be brought to justice soon,'' Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn said in a statement.

"I am pledging all the county resources needed to find this murderer and support our deputies in the wake of this vicious attack. If you have any information that could help, I urge you to call LASD Homicide at 323-890-5500 immediately.''

Barger was among the first to issue a statement, saying on Saturday night, "Words cannot describe my immense sorrow for the tragic loss of a brave deputy's life tonight. My heart breaks for his family, his fellow officers, and the community at large. There are a lot of unanswered questions -- including who committed this heinous and brazen attack and why. Whoever is responsible must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and brought to swift justice.''

Luna said Clinkunbroomer was an eight-year veteran of the department and had been with the Palmdale station since July 2018. He served as a field training officer, which Luna said is a role reserved for only ``the best of the best.''

Last week, Clinkunbroomer's mother, Kim Etzel Clinkunbroomer, posted several photos of her son and his fiancé on Instagram with the message: ``We are so excited to add to our family. Congrats to our son Ryan and his fiancé Brittany.''

During an overnight procession, law enforcement officers escorted Clinkunbroomer's body to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

A statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis on Sunday said that in honor of Clinkunbroomer, flags at the state Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff. "Selflessly serving his community, Deputy Clinkunbroomer followed in the steps of his father and grandfather -- entrenching a lasting legacy that forever stands tall,'' the statement said.

"In this time of mourning, we honor this legacy and send our deepest sympathies to Deputy Clinkunbroomer's fiancée, his loved ones, and the men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Clinkunbroomer's devotion to community and country will never be forgotten.''

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, posted a video message in which he assailed the gunman, and called for passage of a bill he's written that would make it a federal felony to kill a law enforcement officer, with a penalty no less than life in prison, and execution if possible.

Garcia said he would ask House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.

"I am beyond heartbroken, I'm beyond pissed off,'' Garcia said in the video. "I'm sure that we will find this evil son of a bitch who killed this very special person, someone who was doing the right thing for our country, for our communities, and he'll be brought to justice. But I want you to know that this is why we need to defend everyday our law enforcement, whether it's LAPD, sheriff's or otherwise. These folks put their lives on the line on a daily basis.

"...We have to put something in the form of a deterrence out there to prevent people from killing cops.''