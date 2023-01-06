x
Small plane crashes on runway of Gillespie Field

First responders were dispatched to reports of an aircraft that crashed on the runway of Gillespie Field, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue Department.
EL CAJON, Calif. — A small aircraft crashed Friday evening on the runway of Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

First responders were dispatched at 2:34 p.m. Friday to reports of an aircraft crash in the 1800 block of Marshall Avenue in El Cajon, according to dispatch reports. 

Video shared with CBS 8 showed a small aircraft on the Gillespie Field airport runway with its nose and propellers smashed into the ground and a person standing nearby the aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration records showed the plane that crashed was a single-engine fixed-wing aircraft with tail number N7715H.

The plane was registered to an owner in  Plymouth County, Massachusetts.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates

Small plane crashes at Gillespie Field

