Planned Parenthood: 'It's a very dark moment in our history, our country'

"We will never back down. We never have, we never will," said Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

SAN DIEGO — The president of the local Planned Parenthood chapter had strong reaction to the high court's decision Friday.

"Devastation, sadness, a lot of anger, tears. And some fear for the impact it’s going to have on people," said Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

"I have a stepdaughter who lives in Arizona. I woke up thinking she no longer can get access to care," she added.

DiGiorgio Johnson made those remarks during a news conference at the organization's Mission Valley location.

She told reporters the high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have an impact on patients immediately.

"Like today. We’re already seeing governors taking action," she said.

DiGiorgio Johnson said her organization is expecting about a 10% increase in the number of patients they see.

They anticipate many will travel from Arizona. That increase could impact Californians.

"We will do the best job we can to keep up with demand," said Dr. Antoinette Marengo. "There is a very real possibility it’s going to affect wait times for people in our community that seek care with us."

"I think this is a tough moment for our country and our history and I think families should be talking about it," said DiGiorgio Johnson.

"I’m not sure this is going to stop at abortion. The conversation amongst families is 'What are our values? What do we value in affording people their basic human civil rights to make decisions about their own persons?' And abortion is one piece of it," she said.