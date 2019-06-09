SAN DIEGO — A rescue mission unfolded early Friday morning after a 28-foot boat was found stuck on the rocks in Point Loma. Lifeguards were able to rescue the people who were on the disabled power catamaran. The pair fell asleep while on the boat and ended up inside a cave in Point Loma.

After being rescued the two were brought to the lifeguard station in Mission Bay to be treated and they are now doing just fine.

The call came in around midnight, when the fishermen realized they were off course. They were coming back from a fishing trip in the Coronado Islands, off the coast of Baja. They had set their power catamaran to auto pilot so they could get some sleep. When they woke up, they were not on their expected path. Lifeguards said they were too close to the cliffs and the surge pushed their boat into a cave.

It was inside the cave that the two put out their mayday call. Lifeguards used their rescue boat to get close to the cave, then they swam into it to access the boat and to save the two on board.

Lifeguards said the rescue itself was a challenge. “There were some sets coming in that they had to negotiate and obviously anytime you have that surge near the rocks it is a challenging rescue” said Lifeguard Lieutenant Stropky.

The Coast Guard, San Diego Fire, Navy, Point Loma Police, and lifeguards all showed up to help. The boat is stuck in a Point Loma cave near the waste water treatment plant which is considered a military area.

The authorities say they are waiting until daylight to figure out how to get the boat out of the cave. They say they will likely have to wait for low tide.