San Diego police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of man at Central Library

Kenneth Cheney, 21, was arrested Thursday by San Diego police and will be booked on multiple charges related to the shooting, including murder.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has arrested a suspect connected to a shooting at Downtown San Diego Central Library that left one person dead and another injured.

Kenneth Cheney, 21, was arrested Thursday by San Diego police and will be booked on multiple charges related to the shooting, including murder, San Diego police said. Cheney was located Thursday near University Avenue and the I-15 Freeway, where he was arrested.

According to police, the May 23 shooting occurred after an altercation broke out at the entrance of San Diego Central Library. A group of people including the two victims confronted Cheney over a stolen backpack. The suspect pulled out a gun during the altercation and fired at the two victims, San Diego police said.

Detectives are still reviewing evidence and conducting interviews to learn more about the interaction between Cheney and the victims.

One of the victims has been identified by police as 20-year-old Trey Walker. According to police, Walker died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

The second victim's name is not being released by police, but he is described as a 24-year-old man. He's expected to survive his injuries.

The San Diego Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.



WATCH RELATED: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at San Diego Central Library; suspect search underway (May 2023).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android