Person killed in shooting near San Diego Central Library; suspect search underway

San Diego Police Department is searching for a person in connection with a shooting at San Diego Central Library.

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed in a shooting at San Diego Central Libray Tuesday afternoon.

San Diego police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Park Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Downtown.

A Watch Commander with San Diego police told CBS 8 that witnesses reported seeing a gunman run toward San Diego Central Library.

The San Diego Central Library canceled all events and closed for the remainder of the day in response to the shooting, according to their website.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also responded to the scene.

Residents in the area posted to social media, sharing videos of heavy police presence.

Shooting downtown in San Diego near Central Library. I’m on lockdown in my nearby office. Helo is up blasting a message I can’t make up. @SanDiegoPD has taped off the area. pic.twitter.com/BQE70PuDhY — Joshua Stewart (@jptstewart) May 23, 2023

Authorities were last reported searching around San Diego Central Library for a suspect in connection with the shooting.

WATCH RELATED: Suspect killed in Southcrest-area police shooting