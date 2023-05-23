Person killed in shooting near San Diego Central Library; suspect search underway

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed in a shooting at San Diego Central Libray Tuesday afternoon.
San Diego police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Park Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Downtown.
A Watch Commander with San Diego police told CBS 8 that witnesses reported seeing a gunman run toward San Diego Central Library.
The San Diego Central Library canceled all events and closed for the remainder of the day in response to the shooting, according to their website.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also responded to the scene.
Residents in the area posted to social media, sharing videos of heavy police presence.
Authorities were last reported searching around San Diego Central Library for a suspect in connection with the shooting.
WATCH RELATED: Suspect killed in Southcrest-area police shooting
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.