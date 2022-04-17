x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Diego Police searching for missing 83-year old Wade Waterman

Waterman is described as a White male, gray hair, blue eyes, 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black buttoned shirt and khaki pants.
Credit: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help finding 83-year old Wade Waterman. SDPD said he is believed to be at-risk.

Waterman was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on Sunday.

Waterman is described as a White male, gray hair, blue eyes, 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a black buttoned shirt and khaki pants.

SDPD said Waterman is driving a Gray 2012 Lexus IS250 License #CGF273. If you see Waterman or have any information, call 911. 

Reference case: 22-500318.   

This is a developing story.

More Videos

In Other News

Loved ones gather in Pacific Beach to honor semi-pro football player killed on freeway