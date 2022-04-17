San Diego Police searching for missing 83-year old Wade Waterman

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help finding 83-year old Wade Waterman. SDPD said he is believed to be at-risk.
Waterman was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on Sunday.
Waterman is described as a White male, gray hair, blue eyes, 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black buttoned shirt and khaki pants.
SDPD said Waterman is driving a Gray 2012 Lexus IS250 License #CGF273. If you see Waterman or have any information, call 911.
Reference case: 22-500318.
This is a developing story.