San Diego Police searching for missing 83-year old Wade Waterman

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help finding 83-year old Wade Waterman. SDPD said he is believed to be at-risk.

Waterman was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on Sunday.

Waterman is described as a White male, gray hair, blue eyes, 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black buttoned shirt and khaki pants.

SDPD said Waterman is driving a Gray 2012 Lexus IS250 License #CGF273. If you see Waterman or have any information, call 911.

Reference case: 22-500318.

