'Tearing the heart out of what La Jolla is' | Popular Pannikin Cafe in La Jolla could be shutting down for good

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Pannikin Cafe is a staple in La Jolla. It's been on Girard Avenue for more than 50 years. It has survived the pandemic, but now it may be closing for good in less than 30 days.

"I can't imagine life in La Jolla without The Pannikin. I really, really can't. It's just, oh my goodness," said Bob, a long time customer who has been coming to Pannikin in La Jolla for the last 40 years to meet with friends.

"A lot of us are shocked. We've been coming here since the 80's. It's packed today, it's such an iconic place. We're all bummed," said Terie Dierlam, long time customer.

Panikin's co-owner Amanda Murrow has been working there for the last 15 years. She says they were unable to reach an agreement on lease negotiations and received a 30 day notice to vacate Saturday.

"I mean, this is what I do. This is my life’s work and I love my community and I'm very positive that...difficult challenging, things come up. Even if I can't come to agreement with my landlord, it doesn’t mean they are bad people," said Murrow.

"I think its tragic. We've been coming here for a couple summers. We don’t want it to close," said Pannikin customer, William Blackman.

A beloved spot since 1968 known for its coffee, tea and unique ambiance may be no more.

"Learning this news, I don’t know. It's like if it goes, it is tearing the heart out of what La Jolla is," said longtime customer, Robert Bernstein.

Murrow doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, but remains hopeful.

"I'm still hopeful. We will do whatever we need to do and whatever seems to create the best happiness for everyone that’s involved," said Murrow.