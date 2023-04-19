Popular San Diego webcam founder to set up new cameras overlooking bay

Popular webcam was shutdown after Navy expressed concerns.

SAN DIEGO — A popular webcam was turned off at the request of the Navy. Now, there's a plan to set up two new cameras that will show similar views of San Diego Bay.

The San Diego Webcam at Cabrillo Monument gave views of the city skyline, boats sailing into the harbor, acted as eyes for the U.S. Coast Guard during some rescues and was even a resource for military families.

"I think one of the best tools that camera does is for the many family members of people who sail in and out of that port to see their loved ones either coming back for a deployment or heading out," said Sal Mercogliano, a maritime historian at Campbell University.

Which is exactly what Belinda Taylor hoped to do. Her son has been deployed in Japan.

"We got the email today that they will back in port tomorrow," Taylor said.

She planned to watch his homecoming through the webcam

"Having those cameras and having that access you feel like you're there even though you're not there. It was very disappointing see that one camera taken out and not having access to that view," she said.

The camera was on national park property. It was turned off after the Navy expressed concerns relating to the camera's view of vessels and military personnel.

Barry Bahrami, who founded San Diego webcam a decade ago, is now scoping out new spots.

"Ironically we might end up with more cameras after this. It's funny how it works. I've been contacted by some people in the public who offer to plug in their security cameras that have views in these areas," he said.

He doesn't believe cameras on private property will be at risk of being shut down and hopes to get new cameras up and running within the next few weeks.