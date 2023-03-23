USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to San Diego after undergoing major upgrades

The aircraft carrier departed Bremerton, Washington on March 17, shifting its homeport back to San Diego.

Tuesday is a big day as the USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego after undergoing an 18-month modernization process.

The process is called docking planned incremental availability (DPIA) and was conducted at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility.

The aircraft carrier departed Bremerton, Washington on March 17, shifting its homeport back to San Diego.

"I’m so grateful for the unrelenting work our crew and our shipyard teammates put into this milestone," said Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Schrum. "Their sacrifices have enabled us to rejoin the Fleet and to get back to being a warship for our nation. Thanks as well to our Sailors and their families for their resiliency, and to the Puget Sound communities for their unwavering support."

Prior to DPIA, the USS Theodore Roosevelt was homeported in San Diego and was deployed from December 2020 to May 2021 in the Indo-Pacific region in support of maritime security operations.