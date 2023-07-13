Port of San Diego CEO, President Joe Stuyvesant placed on leave

The Board of Port Commissioners will meet on Friday in closed session to discuss appointing an acting CEO.

SAN DIEGO — The chief executive and president of the Port of San Diego Joe Stuyvesant has been placed on leave, pending an investigation.

Stuyvesant, who was named president and CEO in 2020, was placed on administrative leave as of Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Port of San Diego confirmed to CBS 8.

The Board of Port Commissioners will meet on Friday in closed session to discuss appointing an acting CEO who will take Stuyvesant’s post while the Port of San Diego conducts an internal investigation.

During the transition, two port executives, Jason Giffen, Vice President of Planning & Environment and Job Nelson, Vice President of Strategy & Policy will oversee operations until an acting CEO is named.

The port didn’t provide details regarding the reason for Stuyvesant’s leave.

“While we understand there will be interest in this matter, we also must honor confidentiality related to this matter regarding a Port employee,” said Brianne Page, Port of San Diego Public Information Officer.

Stuyvesant was the executive director of the Navy Region Southwest in San Diego prior to joining the Port of San Diego.

The San Diego Unified Port District manages the waterfront for five member cities that include Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego.

“Ensuring a seamless transition is a high priority for the Board, as we understand the importance of stable and experienced leadership for our employees, businesses and everyone who lives, works and plays around and within the Port tidelands,” Pages said.