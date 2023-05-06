City of Poway looking to ban homeless encampments

It will will allow the sheriff's department to abate unlawful encampments in the city with 48 hours notice. the ordinance will be introduced Tuesday.

POWAY, Calif. — The "city in the country" is what Poway has become known for. Many people who live there said the old town feel is what they love about it.

It's one of the reasons why city council members will be discussing additional measures to keep public spaces clear from what they believe could misrepresent that image.

A new ordinance banning homeless encampments will be introduced.

This comes after the City of San Diego also proposed to ban tents on city sidewalks.

Poway's ordinance will allow the sheriff's department to abate unlawful encampments in the city with 48 hours notice.

Leaders believe San Diego's decision could lead to a growing number of homeless people migrating to other cities.

For people living in Poway, they are split on the ordinance.

“I came from LA and the homeless situation is really really bad–so to come out here and not see it as much, is actually pretty good,” said Joahj Tinjca, a resident who has been living in Poway for over 7 years.

Others said a ban on homeless encampments won’t fix the issue, it will only drive unsheltered people to keep moving to other areas.

“I don’t want it if they’re not going to give them a place to actually be, then the streets are all they got,” said George Eberly who lives in Poway and adds that construction in the area has moved homeless people to other areas.

CBS 8 reached out to the city tonight for additional information on the proposed ordinance, including information on enforcement and potential punishments for violators.

The city responded by saying it will provide more details at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The proposed ordinance is on the agenda and we’ll be following its progress every step of the way.